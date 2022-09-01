Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) is -18.33% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $217.00 and a high of $299.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NSC stock was last observed hovering at around $244.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.64% off its average median price target of $268.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.06% off the consensus price target high of $316.00 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are -24.05% lower than the price target low of $196.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $243.13, the stock is -4.76% and 0.58% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.42 million and changing -0.67% at the moment leaves the stock -6.82% off its SMA200. NSC registered -4.11% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.69%.

The stock witnessed a -1.97% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.49%, and is -6.42% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.53% over the week and 1.73% over the month.

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) has around 18100 employees, a market worth around $59.36B and $11.87B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.37 and Fwd P/E is 16.29. Profit margin for the company is 25.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.04% and -18.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.00%).

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) is a “Overweight”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Norfolk Southern Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/26/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 54.50% this year

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 236.70M, and float is at 231.12M with Short Float at 1.12%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Squires James A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Squires James A sold 105,420 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 02 at a price of $248.81 per share for a total of $26.23 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42728.0 shares.

Norfolk Southern Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 01 that Shaw Alan H. (President & CEO) sold a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 01 and was made at $241.84 per share for $0.24 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 34255.0 shares of the NSC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 16, Squires James A (Director) disposed off 27,871 shares at an average price of $247.54 for $6.9 million. The insider now directly holds 62,728 shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC).

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) that is trading 3.54% up over the past 12 months. CSX Corporation (CSX) is -2.71% down on the 1-year trading charts.