Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA) turns bullish with gain of 21.28 points

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE: PBA) is 16.45% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.89 and a high of $42.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PBA stock was last observed hovering at around $36.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.7% off its average median price target of $41.11 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.28% off the consensus price target high of $44.87 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are 4.9% higher than the price target low of $37.14 for the same period.

Currently trading at $35.32, the stock is -4.75% and -2.68% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.2 million and changing -1.94% at the moment leaves the stock 0.13% off its SMA200. PBA registered 15.99% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -1.48%.

The stock witnessed a -5.66% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.66%, and is -6.95% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.34% over the week and 1.96% over the month.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA) has around 2349 employees, a market worth around $19.44B and $9.65B in sales. Fwd P/E is 14.97. Distance from 52-week low is 22.26% and -17.36% from its 52-week high.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 44.50% this year

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA) Top Institutional Holders

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA) Insider Activity

A total of 186 insider transactions have happened at Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 71 and purchases happening 115 times.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) that is trading -1.78% down over the past 12 months and GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) that is 44.29% higher over the same period. Enbridge Inc. (ENB) is 4.86% up on the 1-year trading charts.