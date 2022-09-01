Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED) makes 5.94% gain – What does that mean for its investors?

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (AMEX: RMED) is -90.05% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.14 and a high of $3.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RMED stock was last observed hovering at around $0.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $1.10 for the next 12 months. It is also 85.45% off the consensus price target high of $1.10 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 85.45% higher than the price target low of $1.10 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.16, the stock is -6.99% and -36.10% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.49 million and changing 5.94% at the moment leaves the stock -78.31% off its SMA200. RMED registered -95.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -68.55%.

The stock witnessed a -4.43% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -49.23%, and is 5.65% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.24% over the week and 10.69% over the month.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED) has around 58 employees, a market worth around $8.69M and $0.03M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 10.86% and -95.75% from its 52-week high.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/16/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 74.10% this year

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED) Top Institutional Holders

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Jackson Andrew C., the company’s CFO. SEC filings show that Jackson Andrew C. sold 2,684 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 22 at a price of $2.62 per share for a total of $7032.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23041.0 shares.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 22 that McGuire Jonathan Will (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 8,149 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 22 and was made at $2.62 per share for $21350.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 66721.0 shares of the RMED stock.