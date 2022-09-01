Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. (SNCY) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCY) is -26.90% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.00 and a high of $36.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SNCY stock was last observed hovering at around $20.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.29% off its average median price target of $26.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.31% off the consensus price target high of $29.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 13.39% higher than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $19.92, the stock is 1.45% and 3.88% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.16 million and changing -1.43% at the moment leaves the stock -17.39% off its SMA200. SNCY registered -38.50% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.08%.

The stock witnessed a -1.39% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.33%, and is 6.52% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.71% over the week and 3.99% over the month.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. (SNCY) has around 2282 employees, a market worth around $1.13B and $791.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 96.70 and Fwd P/E is 12.79. Profit margin for the company is 1.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.18% and -45.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.30%).

Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. (SNCY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. (SNCY) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/31/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 87.90% this year

Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. (SNCY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 58.06M, and float is at 57.74M with Short Float at 3.62%.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. (SNCY) Insider Activity

A total of 74 insider transactions have happened at Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. (SNCY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 30 and purchases happening 44 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Davis Brian Edward, the company’s Chief Marketing Officer & SVP. SEC filings show that Davis Brian Edward sold 916 shares of the company’s common stock on May 26 at a price of $24.34 per share for a total of $22295.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1337.0 shares.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 25 that Davis Brian Edward (Chief Marketing Officer & SVP) sold a total of 84 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 25 and was made at $24.05 per share for $2020.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1337.0 shares of the SNCY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 23, Davis Brian Edward (Chief Marketing Officer & SVP) disposed off 27 shares at an average price of $24.00 for $648.0. The insider now directly holds 1,337 shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. (SNCY).