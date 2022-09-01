Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) is -22.40% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $166.49 and a high of $241.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TSCO stock was last observed hovering at around $188.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.94% off its average median price target of $232.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.43% off the consensus price target high of $270.00 offered by 32 analysts, but current levels are 7.42% higher than the price target low of $200.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $185.15, the stock is -5.55% and -5.90% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.22 million and changing -1.56% at the moment leaves the stock -12.60% off its SMA200. TSCO registered -4.68% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.86%.

The stock witnessed a -1.73% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.89%, and is -6.95% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.96% over the week and 2.17% over the month.

Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) has around 22000 employees, a market worth around $21.55B and $13.26B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.45 and Fwd P/E is 17.72. Profit margin for the company is 7.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.21% and -23.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (33.80%).

Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) is a “Overweight”. 32 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tractor Supply Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/20/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 35.00% this year

Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 111.59M, and float is at 110.33M with Short Float at 4.16%.

Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by JAMISON CYNTHIA T, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that JAMISON CYNTHIA T sold 7,150 shares of the company’s common stock on May 18 at a price of $207.62 per share for a total of $1.48 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17130.0 shares.

Tractor Supply Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 12 that JAMISON CYNTHIA T (Director) sold a total of 5,200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 12 and was made at $195.10 per share for $1.01 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 24280.0 shares of the TSCO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 10, Lawton III Harry A (President & CEO) disposed off 20,049 shares at an average price of $222.35 for $4.46 million. The insider now directly holds 74,964 shares of Tractor Supply Company (TSCO).

Tractor Supply Company (TSCO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Home Depot Inc. (HD) that is trading -11.58% down over the past 12 months and Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) that is -4.78% lower over the same period. AutoZone Inc. (AZO) is 36.80% up on the 1-year trading charts.