Waste Connections Inc. (WCN) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Waste Connections Inc. (NYSE: WCN) is 2.14% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $113.50 and a high of $145.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WCN stock was last observed hovering at around $139.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.28% off its average median price target of $152.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.65% off the consensus price target high of $165.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -7.06% lower than the price target low of $130.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $139.18, the stock is -1.04% and 5.94% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.16 million and changing -0.20% at the moment leaves the stock 6.48% off its SMA200. WCN registered 7.72% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.19%.

The stock witnessed a 6.12% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.24%, and is -1.58% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.62% over the week and 1.60% over the month.

Waste Connections Inc. (WCN) has around 19998 employees, a market worth around $36.51B and $6.68B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 52.74 and Fwd P/E is 31.84. Profit margin for the company is 10.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.63% and -4.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.40%).

Waste Connections Inc. (WCN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Waste Connections Inc. (WCN) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Waste Connections Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/31/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 204.20% this year

Waste Connections Inc. (WCN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 257.18M, and float is at 256.50M with Short Float at 1.02%.

Waste Connections Inc. (WCN) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by RAZZOUK WILLIAM J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that RAZZOUK WILLIAM J sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 08 at a price of $140.16 per share for a total of $0.28 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5584.0 shares.

Waste Connections Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 08 that RAZZOUK WILLIAM J (Director) sold a total of 4,073 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 08 and was made at $140.03 per share for $0.57 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4016.0 shares of the WCN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 09, RAZZOUK WILLIAM J (Director) acquired 84 shares at an average price of $131.25 for $11000.0. The insider now directly holds 7,584 shares of Waste Connections Inc. (WCN).

Waste Connections Inc. (WCN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Republic Services Inc. (RSG) that is trading 14.98% up over the past 12 months and Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST) that is 10.73% higher over the same period. Waste Management Inc. (WM) is 8.97% up on the 1-year trading charts.