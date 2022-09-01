Which institution holds the most shares in Linde plc (LIN)

Linde plc (NYSE: LIN) is -18.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $265.12 and a high of $352.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LIN stock was last observed hovering at around $284.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.79% off its average median price target of $355.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.28% off the consensus price target high of $400.00 offered by 32 analysts, but current levels are -1.02% lower than the price target low of $280.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $282.86, the stock is -6.01% and -3.23% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.95 million and changing -0.63% at the moment leaves the stock -8.89% off its SMA200. LIN registered -10.09% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -2.53%.

The stock witnessed a -4.97% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.50%, and is -3.50% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.08% over the week and 1.51% over the month.

Linde plc (LIN) has around 72438 employees, a market worth around $146.32B and $32.63B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 41.02 and Fwd P/E is 21.66. Profit margin for the company is 10.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.69% and -19.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.40%).

Linde plc (LIN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Linde plc (LIN) is a “Buy”. 32 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 23 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Linde plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/15/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 55.70% this year

Linde plc (LIN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 501.03M, and float is at 497.47M with Short Float at 0.81%.

Linde plc (LIN) Insider Activity

A total of 161 insider transactions have happened at Linde plc (LIN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 78 and purchases happening 83 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Opfermann Andreas, the company’s Executive VP, Clean Energy. SEC filings show that Opfermann Andreas sold 186 shares of the company’s common stock on May 03 at a price of $311.55 per share for a total of $57948.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1671.0 shares.

Linde plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 08 that Lamba Sanjiv (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 3,750 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 08 and was made at $268.62 per share for $1.01 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 33690.0 shares of the LIN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 18, Fehrenbach Franz (Director) acquired 375 shares at an average price of $303.00 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 4,563 shares of Linde plc (LIN).

Linde plc (LIN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include C3.ai Inc. (AI) that is trading -65.08% down over the past 12 months and Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) that is -6.33% lower over the same period. Dow Inc. (DOW) is -18.92% down on the 1-year trading charts.