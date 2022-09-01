Which Institutions Own Shares In A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. (AMRK)?

A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRK) is 1.18% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.24 and a high of $44.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AMRK stock was last observed hovering at around $35.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.39% off its average median price target of $52.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.48% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 31.31% higher than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.91, the stock is -11.38% and -3.52% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.3 million and changing -12.44% at the moment leaves the stock -8.85% off its SMA200. AMRK registered 31.75% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.92%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.96.

The stock witnessed a -1.02% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.40%, and is -13.22% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.25% over the week and 5.09% over the month.

A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. (AMRK) has around 351 employees, a market worth around $719.89M and $8.25B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.11 and Fwd P/E is 6.65. Profit margin for the company is 1.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.03% and -30.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.20%).

A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. (AMRK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. (AMRK) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/15/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 312.90% this year

A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. (AMRK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 22.86M, and float is at 17.43M with Short Float at 3.39%.

A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. (AMRK) Insider Activity

A total of 41 insider transactions have happened at A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. (AMRK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wittmeyer Michael R., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Wittmeyer Michael R. sold 12,659 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 09 at a price of $33.35 per share for a total of $0.42 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.48 million shares.

A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 08 that Wittmeyer Michael R. (Director) sold a total of 8,951 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 08 and was made at $34.05 per share for $0.3 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.49 million shares of the AMRK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 07, Wittmeyer Michael R. (Director) disposed off 11,767 shares at an average price of $35.01 for $0.41 million. The insider now directly holds 502,199 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. (AMRK).

A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. (AMRK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Enova International Inc. (ENVA) that is 5.94% higher over the past 12 months. United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY) is -53.26% down on the 1-year trading charts.