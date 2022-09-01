Which Institutions Own Shares In CubeSmart (CUBE)?

CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) is -19.08% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $38.67 and a high of $57.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CUBE stock was last observed hovering at around $46.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.53% off its average median price target of $55.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.73% off the consensus price target high of $62.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 2.02% higher than the price target low of $47.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $46.05, the stock is -5.65% and 1.58% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.26 million and changing -1.14% at the moment leaves the stock -5.89% off its SMA200. CUBE registered -13.93% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.14%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $45.44 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $48.89.

The stock witnessed a 2.65% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.23%, and is -5.67% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.23% over the week and 2.04% over the month.

CubeSmart (CUBE) has around 2892 employees, a market worth around $10.53B and $921.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 43.04 and Fwd P/E is 37.75. Profit margin for the company is 24.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.08% and -19.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.20%).

CubeSmart (CUBE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CubeSmart (CUBE) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CubeSmart is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 28.30% this year

CubeSmart (CUBE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 224.96M, and float is at 223.04M with Short Float at 1.93%.

CubeSmart (CUBE) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at CubeSmart (CUBE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 7 times.

CubeSmart (CUBE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Life Storage Inc. (LSI) that is trading 2.26% up over the past 12 months and Public Storage (PSA) that is 6.38% higher over the same period. Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) is 6.32% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 22.29% from the last report on Jul 14, 2022 to stand at a total of 4.08 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.64.