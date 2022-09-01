Which Institutions Own Shares In Masco Corporation (MAS)?

Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS) is -27.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $46.27 and a high of $71.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MAS stock was last observed hovering at around $51.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.19% off its average median price target of $61.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.07% off the consensus price target high of $76.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -1.74% lower than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $50.87, the stock is -4.87% and -4.18% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.75 million and changing -0.37% at the moment leaves the stock -11.77% off its SMA200. MAS registered -16.22% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.50%.

The stock witnessed a -4.43% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.62%, and is -3.16% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.53% over the week and 2.44% over the month.

Masco Corporation (MAS) has around 20000 employees, a market worth around $11.98B and $8.78B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.25 and Fwd P/E is 11.72. Profit margin for the company is 9.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.94% and -28.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (35.70%).

Masco Corporation (MAS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Masco Corporation (MAS) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Masco Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -46.90% this year

Masco Corporation (MAS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 231.00M, and float is at 225.04M with Short Float at 2.29%.

Masco Corporation (MAS) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Masco Corporation (MAS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Allman Keith J., the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Allman Keith J. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 14 at a price of $52.02 per share for a total of $0.52 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.29 million shares.

Masco Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 08 that Stevens Charles K. III (Director) sold a total of 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 08 and was made at $56.38 per share for $0.39 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10160.0 shares of the MAS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 14, Allman Keith J. (President and CEO) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $49.88 for $0.5 million. The insider now directly holds 298,295 shares of Masco Corporation (MAS).

Masco Corporation (MAS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) that is trading -20.41% down over the past 12 months. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (FBHS) is -36.91% down on the 1-year trading charts.