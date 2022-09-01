Which Institutions Own Shares In Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA)?

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (NASDAQ: SBRA) is 10.56% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.44 and a high of $16.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SBRA stock was last observed hovering at around $15.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.15% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -6.93% lower than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.97, the stock is -5.09% and -0.51% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.53 million and changing -0.53% at the moment leaves the stock 7.89% off its SMA200. SBRA registered -6.44% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 11.30%.

The stock witnessed a -2.60% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.39%, and is -3.48% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.91% over the week and 1.98% over the month.

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA) has around 42 employees, a market worth around $3.51B and $583.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 80.05 and Fwd P/E is 21.60. Profit margin for the company is 7.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.86% and -11.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.10%).

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -177.40% this year

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 230.97M, and float is at 228.04M with Short Float at 4.00%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Andrews Harold W. Jr., the company’s Executive VP, CFO & Secretary. SEC filings show that Andrews Harold W. Jr. sold 110,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 29 at a price of $13.55 per share for a total of $1.49 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.47 million shares.

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) that is trading 12.07% up over the past 12 months and Welltower Inc. (WELL) that is -12.43% lower over the same period. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) is -3.96% down on the 1-year trading charts.