Which Institutions Own Shares In Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV)?

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE: VEEV) is -21.98% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $152.04 and a high of $336.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VEEV stock was last observed hovering at around $202.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.84% off its average median price target of $232.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.52% off the consensus price target high of $275.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are -4.91% lower than the price target low of $190.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $199.32, the stock is -9.59% and -6.11% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.27 million and changing -1.40% at the moment leaves the stock -7.86% off its SMA200. VEEV registered -39.96% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.57%.

The stock witnessed a -11.02% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.76%, and is -6.80% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.55% over the week and 2.58% over the month.

Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) has around 5482 employees, a market worth around $32.60B and $1.92B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 68.68 and Fwd P/E is 42.01. Profit margin for the company is 21.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.10% and -40.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.40%).

Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) is a “Overweight”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Veeva Systems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/30/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 20.90% this year

Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 154.51M, and float is at 139.10M with Short Float at 1.19%.

Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) Insider Activity

A total of 63 insider transactions have happened at Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 38 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Cabral Timothy S, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Cabral Timothy S sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 23 at a price of $200.03 per share for a total of $1.0 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Veeva Systems Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 06 that Cabral Timothy S (Director) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 06 and was made at $189.31 per share for $1.89 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the VEEV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 03, O’Connor Michele (Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 371 shares at an average price of $189.37 for $70256.0. The insider now directly holds 15,833 shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV).

Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DXC Technology Company (DXC) that is trading -32.52% down over the past 12 months and Model N Inc. (MODN) that is -11.83% lower over the same period. Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is -13.39% down on the 1-year trading charts.