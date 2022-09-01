Who are the Institutional Holders in Kirkland’s Inc. (KIRK)?

Kirkland’s Inc. (NASDAQ: KIRK) is -72.67% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.98 and a high of $27.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KIRK stock was last observed hovering at around $3.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.39% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 72.8% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 9.33% higher than the price target low of $4.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.08, the stock is -2.59% and 3.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.41 million and changing 10.57% at the moment leaves the stock -60.66% off its SMA200. KIRK registered -78.66% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -71.84%.

The stock witnessed a 31.19% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.56%, and is -16.56% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.67% over the week and 16.51% over the month.

Kirkland’s Inc. (KIRK) has around 1000 employees, a market worth around $58.26M and $537.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.87 and Fwd P/E is 15.69. Profit margin for the company is 2.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.73% and -85.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (27.10%).

Kirkland’s Inc. (KIRK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kirkland’s Inc. (KIRK) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kirkland’s Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/01/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 414.00% this year

Kirkland’s Inc. (KIRK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 12.56M, and float is at 11.43M with Short Float at 20.72%.

Kirkland’s Inc. (KIRK) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Kirkland’s Inc. (KIRK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Strain Nicole Allyson, the company’s CFO and COO. SEC filings show that Strain Nicole Allyson sold 12,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 22 at a price of $11.30 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Kirkland’s Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 21 that JOYCE ANN E (Director) bought a total of 2,242 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 21 and was made at $11.14 per share for $24978.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5336.0 shares of the KIRK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 14, Lewis John Hartnett (10% Owner) acquired 70,000 shares at an average price of $16.85 for $1.18 million. The insider now directly holds 805,599 shares of Kirkland’s Inc. (KIRK).

Kirkland’s Inc. (KIRK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include RH (RH) that is trading -63.48% down over the past 12 months. Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) is -20.33% down on the 1-year trading charts.