Who are the Institutional Holders in Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC)?

Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE: YUMC) is 0.54% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.55 and a high of $63.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The YUMC stock was last observed hovering at around $48.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.24% off its average median price target of $56.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.21% off the consensus price target high of $62.80 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are -61.65% lower than the price target low of $31.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $50.11, the stock is 3.64% and 6.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.13 million and changing 2.54% at the moment leaves the stock 8.33% off its SMA200. YUMC registered -18.60% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.03%.

The stock witnessed a 4.40% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.85%, and is 4.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.95% over the week and 2.82% over the month.

Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) has around 147000 employees, a market worth around $21.26B and $9.64B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.33 and Fwd P/E is 27.01. Profit margin for the company is 7.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 49.36% and -21.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.90%).

Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) is a “Overweight”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Yum China Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/01/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 17.00% this year

Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 421.00M, and float is at 418.82M with Short Float at 2.35%.

Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Yuen Aiken, the company’s Chief People Officer. SEC filings show that Yuen Aiken sold 1,480 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 10 at a price of $54.99 per share for a total of $81385.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4468.0 shares.

Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) that is trading 6.24% up over the past 12 months and Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) that is -28.44% lower over the same period. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) is -16.10% down on the 1-year trading charts.