Who is the Top Investor In ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA)?

ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) is 91.49% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.01 and a high of $2.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ADMA stock was last observed hovering at around $2.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.0% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 32.5% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $2.70, the stock is 12.48% and 20.07% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.04 million and changing 2.27% at the moment leaves the stock 49.48% off its SMA200. ADMA registered 101.49% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 63.64%.

The stock witnessed a 29.19% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.35%, and is -0.37% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.85% over the week and 6.25% over the month.

ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) has around 527 employees, a market worth around $526.20M and $110.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -66.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 167.33% and -3.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-24.70%).

ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ADMA Biologics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 41.60% this year

ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 196.35M, and float is at 175.65M with Short Float at 16.09%.

ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Grossman Adam S, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Grossman Adam S bought 250,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 25 at a price of $1.00 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.13 million shares.

ADMA Biologics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 25 that Grossman Adam S (President and CEO) bought a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 25 and was made at $1.00 per share for $100000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.14 million shares of the ADMA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 25, LENZ BRIAN (EVP, CFO) acquired 30,000 shares at an average price of $1.00 for $30000.0. The insider now directly holds 1,065,501 shares of ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA).

ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) that is trading -65.98% down over the past 12 months and Repligen Corporation (RGEN) that is -22.48% lower over the same period.