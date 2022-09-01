Who is the Top Investor In PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE)?

PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCE) is 39.22% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $39.61 and a high of $89.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PDCE stock was last observed hovering at around $65.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.31% off its average median price target of $97.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.1% off the consensus price target high of $126.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 2.99% higher than the price target low of $70.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $67.91, the stock is 8.48% and 10.69% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.34 million and changing 3.52% at the moment leaves the stock 7.66% off its SMA200. PDCE registered 64.37% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.85%.

The stock witnessed a 5.29% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.62%, and is 0.16% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.84% over the week and 4.78% over the month.

PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) has around 535 employees, a market worth around $6.65B and $2.80B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.37 and Fwd P/E is 3.52. Profit margin for the company is 44.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 71.44% and -23.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.50%).

PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) is a “Buy”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PDC Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 170.70% this year

PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 96.98M, and float is at 92.11M with Short Float at 5.77%.

PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) Insider Activity

A total of 65 insider transactions have happened at PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 45 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Peterson Lynn A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Peterson Lynn A sold 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 15 at a price of $62.00 per share for a total of $0.43 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.28 million shares.

PDC Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 01 that BROOKMAN BARTON R JR (President and CEO) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 01 and was made at $63.64 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.39 million shares of the PDCE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 01, Meyers R Scott (SVP, CFO) disposed off 1,000 shares at an average price of $64.54 for $64540.0. The insider now directly holds 115,128 shares of PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE).

PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Continental Resources Inc. (CLR) that is trading 77.77% up over the past 12 months. Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK) is 231.64% up on the 1-year trading charts.