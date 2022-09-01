Who is the Top Investor In VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY)?

VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE: EGY) is 56.07% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.40 and a high of $8.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EGY stock was last observed hovering at around $5.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02%.

Currently trading at $5.01, the stock is -1.61% and -13.48% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.12 million and changing -0.40% at the moment leaves the stock -9.61% off its SMA200. EGY registered 104.49% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.81 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.46.

The stock witnessed a -12.72% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -38.53%, and is -6.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.79% over the week and 6.46% over the month.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) has around 117 employees, a market worth around $302.10M and $291.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.17 and Fwd P/E is 1.96. Profit margin for the company is 32.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 108.75% and -42.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (70.20%).

VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) Analyst Forecasts

VAALCO Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 267.00% this year

VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 58.92M, and float is at 56.68M with Short Float at 10.02%.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Doornik Jason, the company’s CAO & Controller. SEC filings show that Doornik Jason sold 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 14 at a price of $5.83 per share for a total of $34980.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66073.0 shares.

VAALCO Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 14 that FAWTHROP ANDREW LAWRENCE (Director) sold a total of 35,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 14 and was made at $5.53 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.33 million shares of the EGY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 17, Radoff Bradley Louis (Director) disposed off 100,000 shares at an average price of $3.77 for $0.38 million. The insider now directly holds 1,154,976 shares of VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY).