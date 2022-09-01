Yellow Corporation (YELL) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ: YELL) is -50.12% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.82 and a high of $15.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The YELL stock was last observed hovering at around $6.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.3% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.69% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 21.5% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.28, the stock is -11.83% and 24.82% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.25 million and changing -4.56% at the moment leaves the stock -16.89% off its SMA200. YELL registered 3.12% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.72%.

The stock witnessed a 38.02% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 70.19%, and is -15.70% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.93% over the week and 8.10% over the month.

Yellow Corporation (YELL) has around 32000 employees, a market worth around $340.44M and $5.29B in sales. Fwd P/E is 5.29. Profit margin for the company is -0.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 122.70% and -58.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.40%).

Yellow Corporation (YELL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Yellow Corporation (YELL) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Yellow Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -67.60% this year

Yellow Corporation (YELL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 51.34M, and float is at 50.16M with Short Float at 4.62%.

Yellow Corporation (YELL) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Yellow Corporation (YELL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Jones Shaunna D., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Jones Shaunna D. bought 600 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 16 at a price of $7.13 per share for a total of $4280.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 19345.0 shares.

Yellow Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 09 that Faught James R. (Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 28,615 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 09 and was made at $7.42 per share for $0.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.1 million shares of the YELL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 08, Faught James R. (Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 7,942 shares at an average price of $7.60 for $60361.0. The insider now directly holds 129,287 shares of Yellow Corporation (YELL).