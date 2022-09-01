Zscaler Inc. (ZS) Volatility At 4.36%, Should You Add A Position?

Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) is -50.44% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $125.12 and a high of $376.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ZS stock was last observed hovering at around $160.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.64%.

Currently trading at $159.24, the stock is -5.85% and -1.42% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.79 million and changing -1.02% at the moment leaves the stock -27.73% off its SMA200. ZS registered -42.79% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -37.41%.

The stock witnessed a 0.93% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.92%, and is -3.87% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.36% over the week and 4.26% over the month.

Zscaler Inc. (ZS) has around 3153 employees, a market worth around $23.51B and $970.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 152.82. Profit margin for the company is -38.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.27% and -57.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-14.70%).

Zscaler Inc. (ZS) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -117.00% this year

Zscaler Inc. (ZS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 141.42M, and float is at 84.14M with Short Float at 7.54%.

Zscaler Inc. (ZS) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Zscaler Inc. (ZS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Schlossman Robert, the company’s Chief Legal Officer. SEC filings show that Schlossman Robert sold 239 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 21 at a price of $150.00 per share for a total of $35850.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Zscaler Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 16 that Sinha Amit (President) sold a total of 9,975 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 16 and was made at $136.67 per share for $1.36 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.27 million shares of the ZS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 16, CANESSA REMO (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 5,010 shares at an average price of $136.67 for $0.68 million. The insider now directly holds 262,388 shares of Zscaler Inc. (ZS).