A Lesson to Learn: Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE)

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:AMPE) went down by -8.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.83. The company’s stock price has collected -2.33% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX :AMPE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AMPE is at 1.63. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.00. AMPE currently public float of 209.00M and currently shorts hold a 5.46% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMPE was 6.09M shares.

AMPE’s Market Performance

AMPE stocks went down by -2.33% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.93% and a quarterly performance of -51.53%, while its annual performance rate touched -94.35%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.27% for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.23% for AMPE stocks with a simple moving average of -77.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMPE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMPE stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for AMPE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMPE in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $4 based on the research report published on December 19th of the previous year 2019.

Aegis Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMPE reach a price target of $16, previously predicting the price at $15. The rating they have provided for AMPE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 17th, 2014.

Aegis Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to AMPE, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on September 25th of the previous year.

AMPE Trading at -33.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMPE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.24%, as shares sank -20.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -51.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMPE fell by -2.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -92.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.0981. In addition, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -83.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AMPE

Equity return is now at value -80.80, with -57.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.96.