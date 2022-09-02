Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Tilray Brands Inc. (TLRY)?

Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) went down by -5.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.27. The company’s stock price has collected -13.11% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/06/22 that Tilray Stock Pops. Earnings Topped Estimates.

Is It Worth Investing in Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ :TLRY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TLRY is at 2.56. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for Tilray Brands Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 13 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.85, which is $0.97 above the current price. TLRY currently public float of 513.47M and currently shorts hold a 13.94% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TLRY was 26.23M shares.

TLRY’s Market Performance

TLRY stocks went down by -13.11% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.73% and a quarterly performance of -19.37%, while its annual performance rate touched -73.62%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.98% for Tilray Brands Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.88% for TLRY stocks with a simple moving average of -37.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TLRY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TLRY stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for TLRY by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for TLRY in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $3 based on the research report published on July 29th of the current year 2022.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TLRY reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for TLRY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 04th, 2022.

Barclays gave a rating of “Underweight” to TLRY, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on November 18th of the previous year.

TLRY Trading at -2.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TLRY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.71%, as shares sank -11.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TLRY fell by -13.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.91. In addition, Tilray Brands Inc. saw -49.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TLRY starting from Kennedy Brendan, who sale 350,000 shares at the price of $3.09 back on Jul 05. After this action, Kennedy Brendan now owns 7,624,196 shares of Tilray Brands Inc., valued at $1,081,675 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TLRY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-36.48 for the present operating margin

+0.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tilray Brands Inc. stands at -75.88. Equity return is now at value -10.70, with -8.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.87.