Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Dover Corporation (DOV)

Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) went up by 3.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $184.04. The company’s stock price has collected -4.38% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/19/21 that Dover, Procter & Gamble, Travelers, Netflix: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Is It Worth Investing in Dover Corporation (NYSE :DOV) Right Now?

Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.41 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DOV is at 1.39. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for Dover Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $153.80, which is $24.17 above the current price. DOV currently public float of 141.94M and currently shorts hold a 0.78% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DOV was 892.25K shares.

DOV’s Market Performance

DOV stocks went down by -4.38% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.09% and a quarterly performance of -4.77%, while its annual performance rate touched -25.78%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.84% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.83% for Dover Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.87% for DOV stocks with a simple moving average of -13.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DOV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DOV stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for DOV by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for DOV in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $160 based on the research report published on April 08th of the current year 2022.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DOV reach a price target of $205. The rating they have provided for DOV stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 07th, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to DOV, setting the target price at $184 in the report published on December 20th of the previous year.

DOV Trading at 0.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.84%, as shares sank -2.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOV fell by -4.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $134.08. In addition, Dover Corporation saw -28.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DOV starting from Malinas David J., who purchase 350 shares at the price of $139.44 back on Apr 25. After this action, Malinas David J. now owns 2,744 shares of Dover Corporation, valued at $48,804 using the latest closing price.

Kosinski Anthony K, the Vice President, Tax of Dover Corporation, sale 3,287 shares at $153.43 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that Kosinski Anthony K is holding 3,051 shares at $504,338 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DOV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.54 for the present operating margin

+37.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dover Corporation stands at +14.21. Equity return is now at value 27.20, with 11.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.36.