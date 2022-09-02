TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) went up by 9.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.39. The company’s stock price has collected 29.10% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ :TMC) Right Now?

TMC currently public float of 118.34M and currently shorts hold a 3.09% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TMC was 1.71M shares.

TMC’s Market Performance

TMC stocks went up by 29.10% for the week, with a monthly jump of 24.27% and a quarterly performance of -29.14%, while its annual performance rate touched -89.27%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 19.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.58% for TMC the metals company Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.93% for TMC stocks with a simple moving average of -35.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TMC stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for TMC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TMC in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $5 based on the research report published on November 24th of the previous year 2021.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TMC reach a price target of $3. The rating they have provided for TMC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 12th, 2021.

TMC Trading at 14.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.67%, as shares surge +22.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TMC rose by +29.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9329. In addition, TMC the metals company Inc. saw -48.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TMC starting from Karkar Andrei, who purchase 6,250,000 shares at the price of $0.80 back on Aug 12. After this action, Karkar Andrei now owns 51,955,976 shares of TMC the metals company Inc., valued at $5,000,000 using the latest closing price.

Barron Gerard, the Chief Executive Officer of TMC the metals company Inc., purchase 103,680 shares at $0.96 during a trade that took place back on Aug 12, which means that Barron Gerard is holding 15,420,489 shares at $99,999 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TMC

Equity return is now at value -102.00, with -71.50 for asset returns.