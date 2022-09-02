Vera Bradley Inc. (VRA): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Vera Bradley Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) went down by -8.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.13. The company’s stock price has collected -23.69% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/01/21 that Nio, CrowdStrike, Zoom Video, Campbell Soup: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Vera Bradley Inc. (NASDAQ :VRA) Right Now?

Vera Bradley Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.92 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for VRA is at 1.80. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Vera Bradley Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.13, which is $4.69 above the current price. VRA currently public float of 23.31M and currently shorts hold a 2.50% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VRA was 589.76K shares.

VRA’s Market Performance

VRA stocks went down by -23.69% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.29% and a quarterly performance of -46.86%, while its annual performance rate touched -64.93%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.60% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.63% for Vera Bradley Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -19.29% for VRA stocks with a simple moving average of -46.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VRA stocks, with Noble Capital Markets repeating the rating for VRA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for VRA in the upcoming period, according to Noble Capital Markets is $8 based on the research report published on June 16th of the current year 2022.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VRA reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for VRA stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on March 22nd, 2021.

Telsey Advisory Group gave a rating of “Market Perform” to VRA, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on March 12th of the previous year.

VRA Trading at -17.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.60%, as shares sank -13.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRA fell by -23.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.48. In addition, Vera Bradley Inc. saw -57.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRA starting from Philip Frances P, who sale 9,300 shares at the price of $7.54 back on Apr 01. After this action, Philip Frances P now owns 55,597 shares of Vera Bradley Inc., valued at $70,085 using the latest closing price.

Schmults Edward M, the Director of Vera Bradley Inc., sale 17,446 shares at $7.50 during a trade that took place back on Apr 01, which means that Schmults Edward M is holding 44,443 shares at $130,801 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.82 for the present operating margin

+52.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vera Bradley Inc. stands at +3.30. Equity return is now at value 4.00, with 2.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.54.