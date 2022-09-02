We Analyzed the Future Direction of Software Acquisition Group Inc. III (NOGN), Here is What We Found

Software Acquisition Group Inc. III (NASDAQ:NOGN) went down by -25.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.51. The company’s stock price has collected -72.14% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Software Acquisition Group Inc. III (NASDAQ :NOGN) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Software Acquisition Group Inc. III declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

NOGN currently public float of 22.81M. Today, the average trading volume of NOGN was 343.42K shares.

NOGN’s Market Performance

NOGN stocks went down by -72.14% for the week, with a monthly drop of -75.25% and a quarterly performance of -74.98%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 62.61% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 18.24% for Software Acquisition Group Inc. III. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -73.13% for NOGN stocks with a simple moving average of -74.63% for the last 200 days.

NOGN Trading at -74.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 62.61%, as shares sank -75.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -75.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOGN fell by -72.14%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.94. In addition, Software Acquisition Group Inc. III saw -74.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NOGN

Equity return is now at value -1.70, with -1.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.66.