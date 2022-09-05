ADIL Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADIL) Now

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL) is -81.19% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.43 and a high of $5.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ADIL stock was last observed hovering at around $0.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01%.

Currently trading at $0.51, the stock is -11.06% and -43.16% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.37 million and changing -2.83% at the moment leaves the stock -71.09% off its SMA200. ADIL registered -88.22% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -72.98%.

The stock witnessed a -9.01% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -62.10%, and is -11.71% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.71% over the week and 9.17% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 16.97% and -90.00% from its 52-week high.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/30/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -19.60% this year.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADIL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 24.32M, and float is at 22.68M with Short Float at 1.35%.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADIL) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADIL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Newman James W. Jr.,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Newman James W. Jr. bought 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 30 at a price of $2.71 per share for a total of $40700.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 50221.0 shares.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 30 that Newman James W. Jr. (Director) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 30 and was made at $2.66 per share for $26600.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20000.0 shares of the ADIL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 30, Stilley William B. III (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 10,600 shares at an average price of $2.75 for $29179.0. The insider now directly holds 937,646 shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADIL).