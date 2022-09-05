Alector Inc. (ALEC): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:ALEC Stock Is Going Next

Alector Inc. (NASDAQ: ALEC) is -49.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.50 and a high of $29.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ALEC stock was last observed hovering at around $10.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.31%.

Currently trading at $10.46, the stock is -11.79% and -7.40% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.4 million and changing -2.88% at the moment leaves the stock -25.05% off its SMA200. ALEC registered -62.50% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.51%.

The stock witnessed a -7.68% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.35%, and is -3.33% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.78% over the week and 5.58% over the month.

Alector Inc. (ALEC) has around 269 employees, a market worth around $921.84M and $300.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.79. Profit margin for the company is 12.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 39.47% and -64.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.40%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 81.50% this year.

Alector Inc. (ALEC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 82.39M, and float is at 73.39M with Short Float at 7.39%.

Alector Inc. (ALEC) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Alector Inc. (ALEC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by King Robert,the company’sChief Development Officer. SEC filings show that King Robert sold 177 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 02 at a price of $8.71 per share for a total of $1542.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.53 million shares.

Alector Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 01 that King Robert (Chief Development Officer) sold a total of 287 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 01 and was made at $15.57 per share for $4468.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.53 million shares of the ALEC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 13, SULIMAN SHEHNAAZ (President and COO) disposed off 75,000 shares at an average price of $21.24 for $1.59 million. The insider now directly holds 102,598 shares of Alector Inc. (ALEC).

Alector Inc. (ALEC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 16.09% up over the past 12 months. Rogers Corporation (ROG) is 22.69% up on the 1-year trading charts.