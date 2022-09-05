Allegion plc (ALLE) down -28.35% since start of the year

Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE) is -28.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $93.05 and a high of $148.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ALLE stock was last observed hovering at around $95.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.84% off its average median price target of $115.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.09% off the consensus price target high of $125.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 5.11% higher than the price target low of $100.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $94.89, the stock is -7.30% and -6.24% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.4 million and changing -0.88% at the moment leaves the stock -16.48% off its SMA200. ALLE registered -35.76% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.10%.

The stock witnessed a -8.09% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.85%, and is -2.84% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.50% over the week and 2.32% over the month.

Allegion plc (ALLE) has around 11000 employees, a market worth around $8.82B and $2.92B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.25 and Fwd P/E is 15.66. Profit margin for the company is 15.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 1.98% and -36.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.20%).

Allegion plc (ALLE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Allegion plc (ALLE) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 57.60% this year.

Allegion plc (ALLE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 87.90M, and float is at 87.41M with Short Float at 2.49%.

Allegion plc (ALLE) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Allegion plc (ALLE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Martens Robert C.,the company’sSVP Chief Innovation & Design. SEC filings show that Martens Robert C. sold 2,150 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 06 at a price of $112.07 per share for a total of $0.24 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5433.0 shares.

Allegion plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 03 that Eckersley Timothy P (Sr. VP-Allegion International) sold a total of 2,046 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 03 and was made at $111.32 per share for $0.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 34284.0 shares of the ALLE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 09, Kemp Tracy L (SVP-Chief Info. & Digital Ofr.) disposed off 2,544 shares at an average price of $112.55 for $0.29 million. The insider now directly holds 10,379 shares of Allegion plc (ALLE).

Allegion plc (ALLE): Who are the competitors?

