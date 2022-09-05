Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ: AOSL) is -40.54% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.10 and a high of $69.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AOSL stock was last observed hovering at around $36.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $45.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.98% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -12.53% lower than the price target low of $32.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $36.01, the stock is -11.69% and -5.32% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.42 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -20.88% off its SMA200. AOSL registered 24.73% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.25%.

The stock witnessed a -16.74% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.65%, and is -14.26% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.31% over the week and 6.61% over the month.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL) has around 3939 employees, a market worth around $1.05B and $760.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.22 and Fwd P/E is 6.75. Profit margin for the company is 58.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.88% and -48.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.20%).

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL) is a “Hold”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 902.50% this year.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 26.83M, and float is at 22.12M with Short Float at 8.20%.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL) Insider Activity

A total of 39 insider transactions have happened at Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Xue Bing,the company’sEVP-WW Sales & Bus Development. SEC filings show that Xue Bing sold 498 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 17 at a price of $41.70 per share for a total of $20767.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58614.0 shares.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 16 that Xue Bing (EVP-WW Sales & Bus Development) sold a total of 2,307 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 16 and was made at $43.09 per share for $99403.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 59112.0 shares of the AOSL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 15, SALAMEH MICHAEL J (Director) disposed off 5,892 shares at an average price of $42.56 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 45,033 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL).

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) that is trading -11.69% down over the past 12 months and Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) that is -13.94% lower over the same period. ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) is 48.70% up on the 1-year trading charts.