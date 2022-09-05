Amplitude Inc. (AMPL): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:AMPL Stock Is Going Next

Amplitude Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPL) is -71.95% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.42 and a high of $87.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AMPL stock was last observed hovering at around $14.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.96% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 17.5% higher than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.85, the stock is -11.80% and -7.12% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.35 million and changing 0.41% at the moment leaves the stock -46.86% off its SMA200. AMPL registered a loss of -23.14% in past 6-months.

The stock witnessed a -18.23% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.90%, and is -5.23% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.65% over the week and 5.43% over the month.

Amplitude Inc. (AMPL) has around 612 employees, a market worth around $1.75B and $206.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -51.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.66% and -83.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-24.50%).

Amplitude Inc. (AMPL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Amplitude Inc. (AMPL) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Amplitude Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -184.60% this year.

Amplitude Inc. (AMPL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 111.04M, and float is at 62.74M with Short Float at 6.83%.

Amplitude Inc. (AMPL) Insider Activity

A total of 62 insider transactions have happened at Amplitude Inc. (AMPL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 45 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wong Catherine,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Wong Catherine sold 3,515 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 17 at a price of $17.59 per share for a total of $61842.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Amplitude Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 15 that Sarkis Ninos (Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 478 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 15 and was made at $17.61 per share for $8420.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 49495.0 shares of the AMPL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 10, Tavel Sarah E (10% Owner) disposed off 28,775 shares at an average price of $18.49 for $0.53 million. The insider now directly holds 115,087 shares of Amplitude Inc. (AMPL).