Analysts suggest AlloVir Inc. (ALVR) could spike 76.09% in a year

AlloVir Inc. (NASDAQ: ALVR) is -40.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.17 and a high of $26.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ALVR stock was last observed hovering at around $7.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15% off its average median price target of $27.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 76.09% off the consensus price target high of $32.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 66.74% higher than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.65, the stock is -0.31% and 27.97% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.44 million and changing 2.00% at the moment leaves the stock -6.38% off its SMA200. ALVR registered -61.88% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 4.65%.

The stock witnessed a 17.33% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 106.76%, and is -0.91% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.62% over the week and 14.47% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 141.32% and -71.03% from its 52-week high.

AlloVir Inc. (ALVR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AlloVir Inc. (ALVR) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AlloVir Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/15/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -143.10% this year.

AlloVir Inc. (ALVR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 64.47M, and float is at 38.75M with Short Float at 13.40%.

AlloVir Inc. (ALVR) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at AlloVir Inc. (ALVR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Brainard Diana,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Brainard Diana sold 4,564 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 18 at a price of $7.76 per share for a total of $35429.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.64 million shares.

AlloVir Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 16 that VAN BEEK JEROEN B (Chief Commercial Officer) sold a total of 15,590 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 16 and was made at $8.30 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.39 million shares of the ALVR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 21, Atillasoy Ercem () disposed off 1,533 shares at an average price of $5.38 for $8245.0. The insider now directly holds 133,467 shares of AlloVir Inc. (ALVR).

AlloVir Inc. (ALVR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Rogers Corporation (ROG) that is 22.69% higher over the past 12 months. Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) is 11.81% up on the 1-year trading charts.