Analysts suggest Blackbaud Inc. (BLKB) could spike 26.81% in a year

Blackbaud Inc. (NASDAQ: BLKB) is -35.14% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $48.52 and a high of $86.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BLKB stock was last observed hovering at around $51.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.49% off its average median price target of $60.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.81% off the consensus price target high of $70.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 14.62% higher than the price target low of $60.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $51.23, the stock is -8.10% and -10.43% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.45 million and changing -0.95% at the moment leaves the stock -19.14% off its SMA200. BLKB registered -27.90% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.77%.

The stock witnessed a -9.55% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.79%, and is -5.97% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.87% over the week and 2.90% over the month.

Blackbaud Inc. (BLKB) has around 3600 employees, a market worth around $2.81B and $1.00B in sales. Fwd P/E is 18.03. Profit margin for the company is -1.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.59% and -41.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.40%).

Blackbaud Inc. (BLKB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Blackbaud Inc. (BLKB) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Blackbaud Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/31/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -25.40% this year.

Blackbaud Inc. (BLKB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 51.66M, and float is at 41.66M with Short Float at 4.63%.

Blackbaud Inc. (BLKB) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Blackbaud Inc. (BLKB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gregoire Kevin P.,the company’sEVP, Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Gregoire Kevin P. sold 1,800 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 11 at a price of $57.10 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98381.0 shares.

Blackbaud Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 10 that Nelson Joyce (Director) sold a total of 3,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 10 and was made at $57.63 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 18946.0 shares of the BLKB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 09, ELLIS GEORGE H (Director) disposed off 1,500 shares at an average price of $56.18 for $84272.0. The insider now directly holds 11,456 shares of Blackbaud Inc. (BLKB).

Blackbaud Inc. (BLKB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Salesforce Inc. (CRM) that is trading -41.82% down over the past 12 months and PTC Inc. (PTC) that is -12.74% lower over the same period. Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is -16.84% down on the 1-year trading charts.