Analysts suggest Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS) could spike 33.42% in a year

Cirrus Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: CRUS) is -20.41% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $67.03 and a high of $95.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CRUS stock was last observed hovering at around $74.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.79% off its average median price target of $100.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.42% off the consensus price target high of $110.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 13.84% higher than the price target low of $85.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $73.24, the stock is -12.84% and -7.92% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.43 million and changing -1.07% at the moment leaves the stock -10.80% off its SMA200. CRUS registered -12.99% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -13.80%.

The stock witnessed a -16.51% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.85%, and is -11.46% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.65% over the week and 2.50% over the month.

Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS) has around 1591 employees, a market worth around $4.25B and $1.90B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.36 and Fwd P/E is 11.62. Profit margin for the company is 18.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.26% and -23.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.30%).

Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cirrus Logic Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/31/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 52.50% this year.

Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 56.28M, and float is at 55.76M with Short Float at 1.87%.

Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DAVERN ALEXANDER M,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that DAVERN ALEXANDER M sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 08 at a price of $84.74 per share for a total of $84740.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18875.0 shares.

Cirrus Logic Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 04 that Alberty Carl Jackson (VP, MSP) sold a total of 1,823 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 04 and was made at $88.24 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 33014.0 shares of the CRUS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 17, Dougherty Justin E (VP, Engineering Operation) disposed off 4,039 shares at an average price of $80.94 for $0.33 million. The insider now directly holds 5,673 shares of Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS).

Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) that is trading -39.07% down over the past 12 months and Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) that is 1.69% higher over the same period. QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) is -11.47% down on the 1-year trading charts.