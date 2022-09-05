Analysts suggest Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) could spike 25.29% in a year

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE: OFC) is -9.19% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.89 and a high of $29.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OFC stock was last observed hovering at around $25.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.37% off its average median price target of $31.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.29% off the consensus price target high of $34.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 2.31% higher than the price target low of $26.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.40, the stock is -5.49% and -4.94% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.47 million and changing -1.44% at the moment leaves the stock -5.75% off its SMA200. OFC registered -10.78% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.94%.

The stock witnessed a -4.33% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.87%, and is -3.64% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.02% over the week and 1.71% over the month.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) has around 405 employees, a market worth around $2.90B and $734.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.32 and Fwd P/E is 22.42. Distance from 52-week low is 6.32% and -14.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.70%).

Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Corporate Office Properties Trust is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -23.50% this year.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 112.08M, and float is at 112.03M with Short Float at 4.63%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DENTON ROBERT L,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that DENTON ROBERT L sold 3,416 shares of the company’s common stock on May 18 at a price of $26.74 per share for a total of $91360.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3941.0 shares.

Corporate Office Properties Trust disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 29 that Thor Greg J (SVP–CAO & CONTROLLER) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 29 and was made at $29.35 per share for $58702.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 18096.0 shares of the OFC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 28, Thor Greg J (SVP–CAO & CONTROLLER) disposed off 2,333 shares at an average price of $28.79 for $67157.0. The insider now directly holds 20,096 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC).

Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CareTrust REIT Inc. (CTRE) that is trading -5.73% down over the past 12 months and Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) that is -27.87% lower over the same period.