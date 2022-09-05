Analysts suggest EngageSmart Inc. (ESMT) could spike 50.58% in a year

EngageSmart Inc. (NYSE: ESMT) is -18.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.64 and a high of $38.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ESMT stock was last observed hovering at around $19.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $27.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.58% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 20.92% higher than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.77, the stock is -5.95% and 3.46% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.35 million and changing -0.20% at the moment leaves the stock -3.61% off its SMA200. ESMT registered a gain of 4.55% in past 6-months.

The stock witnessed a -5.86% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.93%, and is -0.90% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.51% over the week and 3.29% over the month.

EngageSmart Inc. (ESMT) has around 789 employees, a market worth around $3.40B and $258.30M in sales. Fwd P/E is 86.71. Profit margin for the company is -0.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.41% and -49.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.10%).

EngageSmart Inc. (ESMT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for EngageSmart Inc. (ESMT) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

EngageSmart Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -33.50% this year.

EngageSmart Inc. (ESMT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 162.99M, and float is at 151.95M with Short Float at 1.28%.

EngageSmart Inc. (ESMT) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at EngageSmart Inc. (ESMT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Seltzer Jonathan Cole,the company’sPresident, SMB Solutions. SEC filings show that Seltzer Jonathan Cole sold 8,334 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 01 at a price of $21.22 per share for a total of $0.18 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1508.0 shares.

EngageSmart Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 02 that Seltzer Jonathan Cole (President, SMB Solutions) sold a total of 8,334 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 02 and was made at $20.88 per share for $0.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1508.0 shares of the ESMT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 18, Seltzer Jonathan Cole (President, SMB Solutions) disposed off 8,334 shares at an average price of $20.85 for $0.17 million. The insider now directly holds 1,508 shares of EngageSmart Inc. (ESMT).

EngageSmart Inc. (ESMT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) that is trading -68.08% down over the past 12 months and General Electric Company (GE) that is -31.84% lower over the same period.