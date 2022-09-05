Analysts suggest Otonomy Inc. (OTIC) could spike 96.11% in a year

Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ: OTIC) is -83.11% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.24 and a high of $2.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OTIC stock was last observed hovering at around $0.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $5.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 96.11% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 88.33% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.35, the stock is -12.04% and -71.81% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.37 million and changing -3.41% at the moment leaves the stock -81.47% off its SMA200. OTIC registered -77.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -84.39%.

The stock witnessed a 1.97% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -82.08%, and is -14.32% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.87% over the week and 12.55% over the month.

Otonomy Inc. (OTIC) has around 51 employees, a market worth around $21.94M and $0.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 46.38% and -86.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-69.70%).

Otonomy Inc. (OTIC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Otonomy Inc. (OTIC) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Otonomy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 26.30% this year.

Otonomy Inc. (OTIC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 68.05M, and float is at 55.82M with Short Float at 0.78%.

Otonomy Inc. (OTIC) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Otonomy Inc. (OTIC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Weber David Allen,the company’sPresident & CEO. SEC filings show that Weber David Allen sold 11,243 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 28 at a price of $2.41 per share for a total of $27129.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.38 million shares.

Otonomy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 28 that Savel Robert Michael II (Chief Technical Officer) sold a total of 3,325 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 28 and was made at $2.41 per share for $8023.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the OTIC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 28, Foster Alan Charles (Chief Scientific Officer) disposed off 2,559 shares at an average price of $2.41 for $6175.0. The insider now directly holds 177,017 shares of Otonomy Inc. (OTIC).

Otonomy Inc. (OTIC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) that is trading -88.77% down over the past 12 months and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) that is -87.90% lower over the same period.