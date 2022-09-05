Are we looking at the next big move in Air Lease Corporation (AL)?

Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL) is -18.22% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.75 and a high of $50.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AL stock was last observed hovering at around $35.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.29%.

Currently trading at $36.17, the stock is -5.82% and 0.67% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.42 million and changing 0.81% at the moment leaves the stock -8.83% off its SMA200. AL registered -9.82% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -1.04%.

The stock witnessed a -4.59% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.62%, and is -3.47% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.66% over the week and 2.58% over the month.

Air Lease Corporation (AL) has around 129 employees, a market worth around $4.16B and $2.28B in sales. Fwd P/E is 6.26. Profit margin for the company is -5.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.58% and -29.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.00%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -18.80% this year.

Air Lease Corporation (AL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 110.87M, and float is at 103.67M with Short Float at 2.73%.

Air Lease Corporation (AL) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Air Lease Corporation (AL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by UDVAR-HAZY STEVEN F,the company’sEXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN. SEC filings show that UDVAR-HAZY STEVEN F bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 12 at a price of $33.86 per share for a total of $67730.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.21 million shares.

Air Lease Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 11 that UDVAR-HAZY STEVEN F (EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN) bought a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 11 and was made at $35.60 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.2 million shares of the AL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 23, Clark Yvette Hollingsworth (Director) acquired 6,700 shares at an average price of $45.24 for $0.3 million. The insider now directly holds 10,636 shares of Air Lease Corporation (AL).

Air Lease Corporation (AL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) that is trading -19.48% down over the past 12 months. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (AAWW) is 35.26% up on the 1-year trading charts.