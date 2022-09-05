Are we looking at the next big move in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM)?

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) is -30.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $32.07 and a high of $51.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The APAM stock was last observed hovering at around $33.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.86% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.36% off the consensus price target high of $42.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -1.91% lower than the price target low of $32.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $32.61, the stock is -10.36% and -11.59% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.39 million and changing -2.57% at the moment leaves the stock -16.85% off its SMA200. APAM registered -36.74% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -11.51%.

The stock witnessed a -15.01% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.85%, and is -5.89% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.53% over the week and 2.42% over the month.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) has around 498 employees, a market worth around $2.67B and $1.16B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.00 and Fwd P/E is 10.32. Profit margin for the company is 21.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 1.68% and -37.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (91.10%).

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/01/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 49.70% this year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 62.32M, and float is at 59.45M with Short Float at 5.26%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by COXE TENCH,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that COXE TENCH bought 220,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 14 at a price of $45.39 per share for a total of $9.99 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.31 million shares.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) that is trading -20.19% down over the past 12 months and LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) that is 46.14% higher over the same period. Manning & Napier Inc. (MN) is 28.10% up on the 1-year trading charts.