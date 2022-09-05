Are we looking at the next big move in Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (FMX)?

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: FMX) is -16.15% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $58.73 and a high of $89.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FMX stock was last observed hovering at around $64.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.71% off its average median price target of $1810.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 97.9% off the consensus price target high of $3100.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are 94.29% higher than the price target low of $1140.19 for the same period.

Currently trading at $65.16, the stock is 1.26% and 3.32% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.39 million and changing 1.10% at the moment leaves the stock -10.61% off its SMA200. FMX registered -24.23% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.88%.

The stock witnessed a 7.45% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.93%, and is 0.60% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.45% over the week and 2.09% over the month.

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (FMX) has around 330394 employees, a market worth around $22.23B and $30.62B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.45 and Fwd P/E is 14.19. Distance from 52-week low is 10.95% and -27.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.80%).

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (FMX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (FMX) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -6.10% this year.

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (FMX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 357.82M, and float is at 354.24M with Short Float at 0.76%.

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (FMX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) that is -21.01% lower over the past 12 months. Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. (COKE) is 14.95% up on the 1-year trading charts.