Are we looking at the next big move in Greif Inc. (GEF)?

Greif Inc. (NYSE: GEF) is 11.41% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $53.65 and a high of $72.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GEF stock was last observed hovering at around $65.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.76% off its average median price target of $74.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.27% off the consensus price target high of $90.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -31.88% lower than the price target low of $51.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $67.26, the stock is -4.19% and 0.01% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.37 million and changing 2.69% at the moment leaves the stock 7.78% off its SMA200. GEF registered 2.03% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 11.75%.

The stock witnessed a -1.62% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.52%, and is -1.98% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.47% over the week and 2.24% over the month.

Greif Inc. (GEF) has around 16000 employees, a market worth around $3.33B and $6.30B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.31 and Fwd P/E is 9.31. Profit margin for the company is 5.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.37% and -7.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.50%).

Greif Inc. (GEF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Greif Inc. (GEF) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Greif Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/07/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 248.60% this year.

Greif Inc. (GEF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 48.60M, and float is at 31.02M with Short Float at 3.91%.

Greif Inc. (GEF) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Greif Inc. (GEF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Petitti Nicholas Joseph,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Petitti Nicholas Joseph sold 22 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 25 at a price of $69.00 per share for a total of $1518.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.28 million shares.

Greif Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 24 that Petitti Nicholas Joseph (10% Owner) sold a total of 290 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 24 and was made at $69.20 per share for $20068.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.28 million shares of the GEF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 23, Petitti Nicholas Joseph (10% Owner) disposed off 1,444 shares at an average price of $69.25 for $99997.0. The insider now directly holds 2,284,489 shares of Greif Inc. (GEF).

Greif Inc. (GEF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Sonoco Products Company (SON) that is trading -5.85% down over the past 12 months and Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK) that is -18.22% lower over the same period. Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) is 5.16% up on the 1-year trading charts.