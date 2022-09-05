Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW) 2022 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 31.53% Upside

Arrow Electronics Inc. (NYSE: ARW) is -23.51% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $102.25 and a high of $137.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ARW stock was last observed hovering at around $103.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.56% off its average median price target of $130.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.53% off the consensus price target high of $150.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 14.42% higher than the price target low of $120.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $102.70, the stock is -7.09% and -9.87% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.36 million and changing -0.54% at the moment leaves the stock -14.76% off its SMA200. ARW registered -13.60% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -13.71%.

The stock witnessed a -13.78% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.79%, and is -4.19% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.13% over the week and 2.31% over the month.

Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW) has around 20700 employees, a market worth around $6.85B and $36.06B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.11 and Fwd P/E is 5.61. Profit margin for the company is 3.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 0.44% and -25.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.60%).

Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW) is a “Hold”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Arrow Electronics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 103.60% this year.

Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 66.08M, and float is at 63.70M with Short Float at 1.90%.

Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HAMILTON GAIL,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that HAMILTON GAIL sold 1,550 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 09 at a price of $121.92 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101.0 shares.

Arrow Electronics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 19 that Melvin Vincent P (SVP, Chief Information Officer) sold a total of 5,334 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 19 and was made at $122.26 per share for $0.65 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 25381.0 shares of the ARW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 13, Kerin Andrew Charles (Director) disposed off 1,550 shares at an average price of $125.11 for $0.19 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW).

Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include General Electric Company (GE) that is -31.84% lower over the past 12 months.