Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:AGO Stock Is Going Next

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE: AGO) is 2.93% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $44.94 and a high of $65.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AGO stock was last observed hovering at around $50.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.88% off its average median price target of $67.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.41% off the consensus price target high of $80.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 20.51% higher than the price target low of $65.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $51.67, the stock is -3.46% and -6.02% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.4 million and changing 1.73% at the moment leaves the stock -7.21% off its SMA200. AGO registered 7.27% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.33%.

The stock witnessed a 3.17% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.10%, and is -3.38% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.12% over the week and 1.94% over the month.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) has around 407 employees, a market worth around $3.27B and $763.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.23 and Fwd P/E is 12.97. Profit margin for the company is 39.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.98% and -21.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.80%).

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 25.00% this year.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 63.80M, and float is at 58.36M with Short Float at 1.84%.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by FREDERICO DOMINIC,the company’sPresident/CEO/Deputy Chairman. SEC filings show that FREDERICO DOMINIC sold 86,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 27 at a price of $57.21 per share for a total of $4.92 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.28 million shares.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 31 that BUHL G LAWRENCE (Director) sold a total of 3,643 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 31 and was made at $64.96 per share for $0.24 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 44761.0 shares of the AGO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 03, Donnarumma Stephen (Chief Credit Officer) disposed off 25,000 shares at an average price of $60.80 for $1.52 million. The insider now directly holds 97,213 shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO).

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) that is trading -17.55% down over the past 12 months and MBIA Inc. (MBI) that is 7.72% higher over the same period. Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) is 14.87% up on the 1-year trading charts.