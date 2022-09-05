Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) on Track to Reach $26.00 in a Year

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE: BXSL) is -28.82% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.81 and a high of $37.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BXSL stock was last observed hovering at around $23.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $26.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.62% off the consensus price target high of $29.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 7.45% higher than the price target low of $25.50 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $23.60, the stock is -2.57% and -0.18% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.47 million and changing -0.21% at the moment leaves the stock -13.29% off its SMA200. BXSL registered a loss of -19.35% in past 6-months.

The stock witnessed a -3.67% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.20%, and is -1.05% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.62% over the week and 2.97% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 9.44 and Fwd P/E is 8.29. Profit margin for the company is 57.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.20% and -36.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.50%).

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/30/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 110.60% this year.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 169.43M, and float is at 165.12M with Short Float at 0.16%.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Bass Robert J,the company’sTrustee. SEC filings show that Bass Robert J bought 2,485 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 08 at a price of $28.77 per share for a total of $71493.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10926.0 shares.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 17 that Bass Robert J (Trustee) bought a total of 3,660 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 17 and was made at $31.64 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8285.0 shares of the BXSL stock.