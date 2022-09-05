BTRS Holdings Inc. (BTRS) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BTRS) is -18.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.95 and a high of $11.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BTRS stock was last observed hovering at around $6.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.69% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 13.38% higher than the price target low of $7.40 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $6.41, the stock is -9.15% and 3.70% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.35 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -0.45% off its SMA200. BTRS registered -44.16% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 3.89%.

The stock witnessed a -5.32% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.49%, and is -3.03% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.22% over the week and 5.10% over the month.

BTRS Holdings Inc. (BTRS) has around 687 employees, a market worth around $1.11B and $179.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -40.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 62.28% and -46.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-16.30%).

BTRS Holdings Inc. (BTRS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BTRS Holdings Inc. (BTRS) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BTRS Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -258.60% this year.

BTRS Holdings Inc. (BTRS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 173.87M, and float is at 132.70M with Short Float at 3.25%.

BTRS Holdings Inc. (BTRS) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at BTRS Holdings Inc. (BTRS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Eng Joe,the company’sChief Information Officer. SEC filings show that Eng Joe bought 30,590 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 10 at a price of $4.85 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 78528.0 shares.

BTRS Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 01 that Herning Andrew J (Senior Vice President, Finance) sold a total of 5,496 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 01 and was made at $4.93 per share for $27095.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 93105.0 shares of the BTRS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 16, Herning Andrew J (Senior Vice President, Finance) disposed off 366 shares at an average price of $4.74 for $1735.0. The insider now directly holds 83,601 shares of BTRS Holdings Inc. (BTRS).