Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN) down -19.01% since start of the year

Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: CFFN) is -19.01% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.77 and a high of $12.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CFFN stock was last observed hovering at around $8.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $10.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.27% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 10.1% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.99, the stock is -6.95% and -5.01% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.4 million and changing 0.45% at the moment leaves the stock -12.67% off its SMA200. CFFN registered -18.11% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.03%.

The stock witnessed a -7.70% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.42%, and is -4.46% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.17% over the week and 1.65% over the month.

Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN) has around 721 employees, a market worth around $1.27B and $259.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.62 and Fwd P/E is 14.93. Profit margin for the company is 32.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.51% and -26.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.30%).

Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Capitol Federal Financial Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 20.00% this year.

Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 135.72M, and float is at 128.93M with Short Float at 2.82%.

Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Haag Natalie G.,the company’sExecutive Vice President. SEC filings show that Haag Natalie G. bought 545 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 15 at a price of $11.10 per share for a total of $6050.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 16335.0 shares.

Capitol Federal Financial Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 14 that Haag Natalie G. (Executive Vice President) bought a total of 670 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 14 and was made at $10.96 per share for $7343.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 65541.0 shares of the CFFN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 03, Cole Michel Philipp (Director) acquired 3,375 shares at an average price of $10.96 for $36990.0. The insider now directly holds 24,485 shares of Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN).

Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (CZWI) that is trading -6.99% down over the past 12 months. Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. (SMBC) is 13.92% up on the 1-year trading charts.