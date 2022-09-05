CarLotz Inc. (LOTZ) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

CarLotz Inc. (NASDAQ: LOTZ) is -82.52% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.38 and a high of $4.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LOTZ stock was last observed hovering at around $0.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 80.0% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 80.0% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.40, the stock is -22.26% and -14.93% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.41 million and changing -0.78% at the moment leaves the stock -71.02% off its SMA200. LOTZ registered -90.90% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -76.51%.

The stock witnessed a -26.36% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -27.05%, and is -9.18% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.21% over the week and 9.61% over the month.

CarLotz Inc. (LOTZ) has around 492 employees, a market worth around $46.87M and $290.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -26.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.59% and -91.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-54.00%).

CarLotz Inc. (LOTZ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CarLotz Inc. (LOTZ) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CarLotz Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/07/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -288.80% this year.

CarLotz Inc. (LOTZ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 118.08M, and float is at 99.01M with Short Float at 4.04%.

CarLotz Inc. (LOTZ) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at CarLotz Inc. (LOTZ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Peker Lev,the company’sCEO. SEC filings show that Peker Lev sold 724 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 24 at a price of $0.45 per share for a total of $326.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.25 million shares.

CarLotz Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 21 that Peker Lev (CEO) sold a total of 78,971 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 21 and was made at $0.47 per share for $36879.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.2 million shares of the LOTZ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 24, Peker Lev (CEO) disposed off 18,923 shares at an average price of $0.46 for $8780.0. The insider now directly holds 80,915 shares of CarLotz Inc. (LOTZ).