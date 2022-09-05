Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL) down -46.85% since start of the year

Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (NYSE: CRL) is -46.85% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $200.44 and a high of $460.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CRL stock was last observed hovering at around $203.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.0% off its average median price target of $278.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.25% off the consensus price target high of $300.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are 12.94% higher than the price target low of $230.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $200.24, the stock is -7.53% and -10.27% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.46 million and changing -1.48% at the moment leaves the stock -28.37% off its SMA200. CRL registered -55.41% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.97%.

The stock witnessed a -12.04% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.59%, and is -2.23% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.84% over the week and 3.17% over the month.

Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL) has around 18600 employees, a market worth around $10.63B and $3.69B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.24 and Fwd P/E is 16.50. Profit margin for the company is 12.00%. Distance from 52-week low is -0.10% and -56.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.20%).

Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Charles River Laboratories International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 5.60% this year.

Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 50.82M, and float is at 50.35M with Short Float at 2.05%.

Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL) Insider Activity

A total of 43 insider transactions have happened at Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LaPlume Joseph W,the company’sEVP, Corp Strategy & Develop. SEC filings show that LaPlume Joseph W sold 200 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 05 at a price of $226.13 per share for a total of $45227.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20766.0 shares.

Charles River Laboratories International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 09 that MASSARO GEORGE (Director) sold a total of 178 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 09 and was made at $230.96 per share for $41110.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4677.0 shares of the CRL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 03, Smith David Ross (Corporate Executive VP & CFO) disposed off 8,965 shares at an average price of $282.53 for $2.53 million. The insider now directly holds 25,819 shares of Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL).

Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) that is trading -26.79% down over the past 12 months and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) that is 2.63% higher over the same period.