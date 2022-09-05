Check out this: Westlake Corporation (WLK) could be on the verge of a big rally

Westlake Corporation (NYSE: WLK) is -1.41% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $80.47 and a high of $141.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WLK stock was last observed hovering at around $96.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.48% off its average median price target of $115.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.67% off the consensus price target high of $170.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -6.4% lower than the price target low of $90.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $95.76, the stock is -6.72% and -2.43% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.47 million and changing -0.50% at the moment leaves the stock -11.88% off its SMA200. WLK registered 9.27% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.45%.

The stock witnessed a 3.01% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -26.75%, and is -10.48% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.99% over the week and 2.86% over the month.

Westlake Corporation (WLK) has around 14550 employees, a market worth around $12.60B and $15.10B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.33 and Fwd P/E is 6.00. Profit margin for the company is 18.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.00% and -32.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.70%).

Westlake Corporation (WLK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Westlake Corporation (WLK) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Westlake Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 506.50% this year.

Westlake Corporation (WLK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 128.34M, and float is at 32.78M with Short Float at 4.92%.

Westlake Corporation (WLK) Insider Activity

A total of 48 insider transactions have happened at Westlake Corporation (WLK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 30 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Buesinger Robert F.,the company’sEVP, HIP, IT & Digital. SEC filings show that Buesinger Robert F. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 31 at a price of $98.94 per share for a total of $98940.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10208.0 shares.

Westlake Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 26 that Zoeller Johnathan Stevan (VP & Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 542 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 26 and was made at $107.08 per share for $58037.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 543.0 shares of the WLK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 27, Buesinger Robert F. (EVP, HIP, IT & Digital) disposed off 14,427 shares at an average price of $129.47 for $1.87 million. The insider now directly holds 11,780 shares of Westlake Corporation (WLK).

Westlake Corporation (WLK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) that is trading 73.55% up over the past 12 months and Chevron Corporation (CVX) that is 61.55% higher over the same period.