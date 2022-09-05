Choice Hotels International Inc. (CHH) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Choice Hotels International Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is -27.44% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $108.70 and a high of $157.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CHH stock was last observed hovering at around $113.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12%.

Currently trading at $113.19, the stock is -3.43% and -2.37% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.37 million and changing 0.11% at the moment leaves the stock -15.60% off its SMA200. CHH registered -6.07% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.69%.

The stock witnessed a -0.99% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.60%, and is -3.73% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.18% over the week and 2.41% over the month.

Choice Hotels International Inc. (CHH) has around 1500 employees, a market worth around $6.50B and $1.23B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.97 and Fwd P/E is 19.71. Profit margin for the company is 28.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.13% and -28.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (25.70%).

Choice Hotels International Inc. (CHH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Choice Hotels International Inc. (CHH) is a “Hold”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 281.50% this year.

Choice Hotels International Inc. (CHH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 55.45M, and float is at 32.08M with Short Float at 5.24%.

Choice Hotels International Inc. (CHH) Insider Activity

A total of 39 insider transactions have happened at Choice Hotels International Inc. (CHH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 36 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by TAGUE JOHN P,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that TAGUE JOHN P sold 1,538 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 31 at a price of $114.87 per share for a total of $0.18 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27467.0 shares.

Choice Hotels International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 20 that Pepper David A (Chief Development Officer) sold a total of 300 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 20 and was made at $150.07 per share for $45021.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 30312.0 shares of the CHH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 04, Oaksmith Scott E (Senior Vice President) disposed off 741 shares at an average price of $136.63 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 32,205 shares of Choice Hotels International Inc. (CHH).

Choice Hotels International Inc. (CHH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Marriott International Inc. (MAR) that is trading 13.91% up over the past 12 months and Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) that is 2.49% higher over the same period. Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) is 19.43% up on the 1-year trading charts.