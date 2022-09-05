Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) Is Up 29.44% in 2022 With Lots of Room to Run

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT) is 29.44% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.82 and a high of $29.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CORT stock was last observed hovering at around $25.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.35% off its average median price target of $33.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.04% off the consensus price target high of $45.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -42.39% lower than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.63, the stock is -6.11% and -4.82% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.4 million and changing -1.35% at the moment leaves the stock 13.18% off its SMA200. CORT registered 18.00% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.28%.

The stock witnessed a -9.53% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.99%, and is -4.08% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.64% over the week and 3.10% over the month.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) has around 238 employees, a market worth around $2.84B and $392.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.24 and Fwd P/E is 24.84. Profit margin for the company is 28.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 61.96% and -14.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (29.80%).

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 4.60% this year.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 106.29M, and float is at 95.17M with Short Float at 18.42%.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Maduck Sean. SEC filings show that Maduck Sean sold 200 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 09 at a price of $28.70 per share for a total of $5740.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40024.0 shares.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 18 that Maduck Seansold a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 18 and was made at $27.37 per share for $0.68 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 40024.0 shares of the CORT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 07, BELANOFF JOSEPH K (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 55,111 shares at an average price of $26.26 for $1.45 million. The insider now directly holds 2,483,107 shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT).

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 16.09% up over the past 12 months and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is -6.97% lower over the same period. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is 3.77% up on the 1-year trading charts.